Uganda: Former Nakasongola Woman MP Komuhangi Laid to Rest

Komuhangi was laid to rest at her husband Farouk Bagira's home in an emotional ceremony attended by hundreds of mourners.

Nakasongola District came to a standstill as government officials, led by Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja, Members of Parliament, and local residents gathered in Walusi Migeera Town Council to bid farewell to former Nakasongola Woman MP Margaret Komuhangi.

Alkar Farouk, the late MP's second-born child, recounted her mother's heartbreaking battle with pancreatic cancer, which began in August 2024.

Komuhangi initially experienced stomach pain that worsened into severe vomiting.

The family, suspecting ulcers or poisoning due to her political background, sought treatment in Kampala hospitals, including Nakasero Hospital.

Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja pays her respects Doctors eventually identified a tumour on her bile duct and pancreas, recommending treatment in India. However, surgery was ruled out due to the tumour's delicate location.

Komuhangi underwent chemotherapy, but her condition deteriorated. Alkar tearfully described her mother's final moments last Wednesday, when she was found unresponsive before passing away in the hospital on Thursday night.

President Museveni, in a message delivered by Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja, praised Komuhangi's unwavering commitment to gender equality and her advocacy for women's and girls' rights.

"She championed the cause of equal rights and opportunities for women and the girl child. She will be remembered as an icon of empowerment and economic transformation in Uganda," Museveni stated.

The President also contributed Shs25 million towards Komuhangi's send-off.

Deputy Secretary General of the NRM Secretariat, Rose Namayanja, highlighted Komuhangi's efforts in advancing development in Nakasongola, particularly in improving roads, water supply, and healthcare facilities.

Nakasongola MP Bernard Sekyanzi urged the government to honour Komuhangi's legacy by upgrading Molonzi Health Center II to a Health Centre III, a cause she passionately advocated for.

Send-off prayers were led by Rev. Canon Samuel Saka, Archdeacon of Nakasongola Deaconry under Luwero Diocese. He encouraged Komuhangi's children to remain steadfast in their faith during this difficult time.

The ceremony concluded at 5pm as mourners paid heartfelt tributes, remembering Komuhangi as a fearless advocate for justice and equality.

Margaret Komuhangi's legacy will endure in the hearts of the people of Nakasongola and beyond.