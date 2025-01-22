Somalia: Finish Interior Minister Visits Somalia to Deepen Ties

Mogadishu, Somalia — Somali Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Barre hosted Finland's Interior Minister Mari Rantanen in Mogadishu on Tuesday, aiming to fortify the bilateral relationship between the two nations with a special focus on security cooperation.

The discussions took place in the Prime Minister's office, where Barre praised the significant strides Somalia has made in its battle against Al-Shabaab, pointing to recent successes that have weakened the extremist group.

He also underscored Somalia's newly elevated status in international security, having been elected to the United Nations Security Council earlier this month.

The meeting emphasized the importance of continued collaboration to tackle common security issues, reflecting a mutual commitment to not only address immediate threats but also to enhance support across multiple sectors.

This partnership comes at a time when Somalia is actively working to stabilize and rebuild after years of conflict, with Finland offering support in these efforts.

Finland is among several Western countries that have embassies in Mogadishu and provide gigantic support to Somalia in the security, humanitarian, and state-building process.