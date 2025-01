The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) has increased the price of premium motor spirit (PMS) also known as petrol in Lagos and its environs.

On December 23, 2024, the national oil company reduced the retail price of petrol at its outlets to N925 per litre from N1,025 per litre in Lagos.

However, on Tuesday, Vanguard noticed that the petrol price at NNPC retail outlets had increased from N925 to N960 per litre.