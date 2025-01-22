Morocco, Italy's Lower Houses Discuss Bilateral Cooperation in Rabat

Rabat — First Deputy Speaker of Morocco's Lower House Mohamed Sabbari held talks, here Tuesday, with a delegation from the Italian Chamber of Deputies' Foreign Affairs Committee, during their working visit to the Kingdom.

The meeting allowed for discussions on cultural and educational cooperation, migration, as well as the Moroccan community's role in Italy, according to a statement from the House of Representatives.

On this occasion, Sabbari emphasized that Morocco and Italy maintain excellent relations, in line with His Majesty King Mohammed VI's High Directives aimed at strengthening and diversifying partnerships with European Union countries. He noted that this year marks two centuries of diplomatic relations between the two nations.

He emphasized that Morocco, with its political, economic, and social stability and abundant investment opportunities, is open to international trade, particularly seeking to expand its commercial relations with Italy.

He called for establishing Morocco-Italy partnerships to oversee projects and programs in the Kingdom, particularly in the southern provinces, emphasizing the ongoing development and progress in these regions across multiple sectors.

Paolo Formentini, Vice-President of the Italian Chamber of Deputies' Foreign Affairs Committee, underscored the importance of strengthening bilateral cooperation in various fields, emphasizing both countries' shared interest in overcoming common challenges through collaboration.

Members of the Italian Chamber of Deputies' Foreign Affairs Committee stressed strengthening the role of parliamentary diplomacy to solidify cooperation in vocational training, education, and renewable energy, noting that Italy considers Morocco a strategic partner in the Mediterranean and Africa.