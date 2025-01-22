Morocco: CAF Highlights Morocco's Track Record in Hosting Major International Events

Cairo — The Confederation of African Football (CAF) highlighted Tuesday Morocco's proven track record in hosting major international football events, as it is set to stage the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON 2025).

"Morocco's selection as the host for AFCON 2025 is no surprise," CAF wrote in a statement published on its official website. From the 2018 African Nations Championship (CHAN) to the 2022 Women's Africa Cup of Nations and the FIFA Club World Cup in 2023, Morocco has "consistently demonstrated its capacity to organize and deliver world-class football tournaments."

With world-class infrastructure, passionate fans, and recognized experience in hosting major sporting events, Morocco is ready to organize an AFCON that will redefine the standards of this competition, according to the statement, which noted that Morocco's designation as the host nation on September 27, 2023, has been met with widespread "enthusiasm".

This track record, combined with the country's passionate football culture and state-of-the-art infrastructure, sets the stage for what could be one of the most memorable editions of the Africa Cup of Nations, according to the same source.

Morocco first hosted the Africa Cup of Nations in 1988, with only eight teams participating. For the 2025 edition, the tournament will undergo significant expansion, increasing to 24 teams, reflecting the impressive development of African football over the past three decades.

CAF reviewed Morocco's "iconic" stadiums, such as the Mohammed V Stadium in Casablanca, Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat, the large stadiums in Tangier, Agadir, and Marrakech, as well as the sports complex in Fez.

The opening match will kick off on December 21, 2025, with the final scheduled for January 18, 2026.

The Africa Cup of Nations Morocco 2025 Final Draw will be held in Rabat, Morocco, on January 27, 2025.