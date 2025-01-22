Morocco: $9 Bln Set for Morocco's Railway Infrastructure Upgrades By 2030

Rabat — Investments in railway infrastructure and service improvements are projected to total $9 billion (MAD 96 billion) by 2030, Morocco's Minister of Transport and Logistics Abdessamad Kayouh said in Rabat on Tuesday.

These investments include USD 5 billion (MAD 53 billion) for the high-speed rail line construction between Kenitra and Marrakech, and regional rail development; USD 2.76 billion (MAD 29 billion) for the acquisition of 18 high-speed and 150 multi-purpose trains; and USD 1.33 billion (MAD 14 billion) for the construction or renovation of 40 stations, the minister stated at the House of Representatives.

These projects are part of a broader plan to expand Morocco's railway network by 2040, connecting 43 cities (up from 23 currently), reaching 87% of the population (up from 51%), linking 12 international airports and 12 ports (up from one airport and six ports), and creating 300,000 jobs, he added.

Kayouh mentioned the rail link with the Nador West Med Port as one of the key factors for the success of the project, noting that the progress has reached 17%, with detailed studies completed and land acquisition procedures underway.

Regarding air transport, Kayouh specified that investments in airport expansion projects will reach MAD 42 billion by 2030, as part of a development vision focused on strengthening Casablanca Airport's position as a gateway connecting Morocco to the world.

He highlighted a series of projects to expand Casablanca Airport's capacity to 44 million passengers per year, build a new terminal at Rabat-Salé Airport for 4 million passengers per year, and upgrade major airports like Tangier, Marrakech, Fes, Tetouan, and Agadir to boost their capacity.

Deputies at the House of Representatives welcomed the Ministry's efforts, urging the extension of the rail network to regions and provinces not currently connected, to foster economic and social development, and promote spatial justice.

They also called for strengthening domestic flights, especially between central and southern provinces, and upgrading airports in these areas to match major airports.