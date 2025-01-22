South Africa: Hawks National Head to Host an Interpol High Delegation On Cybercrime

21 January 2025
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

National Head for the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation, Lieutenant General (Dr/Adv.) SG Lebeya and his management will be hosting a high delegation of Interpol in support of South African Law Enforcement in the strengthening the fight against crime, especially cybercrime through partnership and collaboration.

The National Head and his Interpol counterpart will highlight the National Priority Offences depicting partnership and collaboration in the cybercrime space.

Date: Wednesday, 22 February 2025

Venue: CSIR Convention Centre: Meiring Naude Road, Brummeria, PRETORIA

Time: 9:00

RSVP: Colonel Katlego Mogale- 082 455 5782

Warrant Officer Wendy Nkabi- 082 799 0748

Members of the media are cordially invited.

