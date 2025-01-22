Rwanda Set to Launch Cervical Cancer Elimination Plan

The government will on February 1, officially launch its strategy to eliminate cervical cancer by 2027, during activities to mark World Cancer Day on February 4.

This plan aligns with the World Health Organization's (WHO) 90-70-90 targets, which aim to vaccinate 90% of girls aged 13 to 15 against human papillomavirus (HPV), screen 70% of women aged 29 to 49 for cervical cancer, and ensure that 90% of women with pre-cancerous or cancerous lesions receive appropriate treatment.

The announcement coincides with Cervical Cancer Prevention Week, observed from January 22 to 28, which seeks to raise awareness about cervical cancer and encourage preventive measures.

Dr Théoneste Maniragaba, the Director of the Cancer Programme at Rwanda Biomedical Centre (RBC), noted the country's commitment to achieving the WHO targets through robust strategies and resources.

"We have prioritised cervical cancer because it is a global elimination initiative. The government has taken all possible measures to ensure we meet the targets by 2027. This includes vaccinating girls against HPV, screening women for cervical cancer, and providing timely treatment for those diagnosed," Dr Maniragaba said.

Dr Maniragaba outlined the key components of Rwanda's strategy, stressing the need for skilled human resources, advanced equipment, and infrastructure.

The country has equipped major health facilities such as the University Teaching Hospital of Kigali (CHUK), University Teaching Hospital of Butare (CHUB), Rwanda Military Referral and Teaching Hospital, Butaro Hospital, and King Faisal Hospital with the necessary tools and personnel for cervical cancer screening, surgery, and radiotherapy, he added.

"We need people trained to conduct screenings, assist with surgeries, and provide radiotherapy. All these elements are in place to ensure a smooth implementation of the strategy," he noted.

Rwanda's commitment to the elimination goal is reflected in the progress made in districts like Gicumbi and Karongi, which have already achieved the 90-70-90 targets. However, Dr Maniragaba acknowledged that other districts still have work to do.

As part of Cervical Cancer Prevention Week and the World Cancer Day celebrations, various activities are planned to raise awareness and mobilize communities.

On February 3, a Car-Free Day walk will be held in Kigali to promote cancer awareness and honor survivors and those who lost their lives to the disease. Additionally, cervical cancer screening campaigns will be officially launched in districts like Rubavu, Nyabihu, and Bugesera, where health centers will conduct screenings and educate communities.

"During this week, we will inform the community that these activities are ongoing. Our teams are already conducting screenings, educating people about cervical cancer, and navigating patients for treatment," Dr Maniragaba said.

The inclusion of cancer treatment under Rwanda's community-based health insurance scheme is expected to boost the country's efforts to meet its 2027 target. Cancer treatment, which includes surgery, radiotherapy, and chemotherapy, is often excessively expensive, preventing many patients from accessing care.

"This will increase healthcare-seeking behavior because patients will no longer fear the financial burden of treatment. It aligns with our strategy to ensure that 90% of women diagnosed with cervical cancer receive timely and effective treatment," Dr Maniragaba explained

The WHO's global strategy to accelerate cervical cancer elimination aims to reduce its incidence to fewer than four cases per 100,000 women annually by 2030. Countries that meet the 90-70-90 targets by 2030 are projected to eliminate cervical cancer as a public health problem within the next century.

"If these targets are not met, eliminating cervical cancer will remain a dream. Achieving these goals gives us hope for a future where cervical cancer is no longer an epidemic," Dr Maniragaba said.