Uganda: Low Turnout On Day Two of Voter Update in Moroto

The second day of the National Voter Update and Registration exercise in Moroto District saw a slow turnout, with some areas recording less than ten participants throughout the day.

In North Division, the lack of residents nearly brought the process to a standstill, as only one individual turned up during a 30-minute observation period.

"We haven't seen much activity here today. It's frustrating because this is an important exercise, but the turnout has been disappointing," said Lucy Enid Nadim an update officer at North Division.

Some residents blamed the timing for the poor turnout.

"Most people are busy looking for money this January, they don't have time to come during the day," said Aleper Suasan, a resident of Acholi Inn.

In contrast to the low urban turnout, rural areas such as Rupa Subcounty saw a better response. Rupa recorded 34 new registrations and 3 transfers

"We are encouraged by the numbers in Rupa. It shows that the effort to mobilize is paying off," Albert Okiru an update officer stationed in Rupa said.

Although there was a low turnout in Moroto Municipality, authorities remain optimistic.

"The turnout has been slow, particularly in town areas, but we are not giving up. Our teams are on the ground, and we are intensifying mobilisation efforts." Loumo Rose Lilly Lokuth, Moroto District Election Administrator stated .

"We hope more people will take advantage of this opportunity in the coming days," Louma added

As the exercise continues, officials are urging residents to seize the opportunity to register or update their voter information.

"We are telling them to take this chance to participate in this electoral process. We will continue with the mobilisation," Richard Okello Alenga, the Supervisor North Division said.

The voter update and registration exercise will proceed until 10th February, with efforts underway to improve awareness and participation across both urban and rural areas in Karamoja