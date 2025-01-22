Uganda: Low Voter Update Turnout Raises Concerns in Entebbe

Leaders in Kajjansi town council and Entebbe Municipality have expressed concerns over the low turnout of electorates participating in the verification and update of the voters' register.

The poor response is attributed to insufficient equipments and poor communication to the general public.

Al-Hajji Ndaula Al-Bushir, Mayor of Kajjansi town council, has advised the Electoral Commission to provide necessary equipment to each parish and ward.

This, he believes, will enable electorates to participate effectively in the ongoing activity.

"Kajjansi town council has more than 62 villages with over 16 parishes but its unfortunate that Electoral commission provided only three verification points" Ndaula stated.

Al-Bushir added, "I call upon electoral commission to provide equipment to every parish or if resources are not enough, lets centralize the process in phases for example, the registrars should operate for a specific time to relocate to another service point to enable access to verification"

The Electoral Commission's efforts to update the voters' register are crucial in ensuring the accuracy and integrity of the electoral process.

However, the lack of equipment and poor communication may hinder the success of this initiative.

The leaders advised the commission to increase public awareness about the importance of updating the voters' register and the benefits of participating in the electoral.

According to Emily Musaasizi , a resident of Kiwafu ,Katabi town council ,the authorities banned all community radios which they used in sensitising locals which disrupted communication ways across the communities.