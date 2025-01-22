Uganda: Emirates Airlines Delegation Arrives in Uganda to Explore Tourism Opportunities

The partnership aims to increase tourism arrivals in Uganda through joint marketing efforts, including promotional strategy showcasing Uganda's iconic tourist attractions on Emirates flights between Entebbe and Dubai

Uganda Tourism Board (UTB) in partnership with the Uganda Embassy in Abu Dhabi have joined forces to promote Uganda's tourism industry, welcoming a high-level delegation of Emirates Airlines executives on a six-day familiarisation trip.

The delegation Led by H.E. Ambassador Kibedi Zaake, arrived on Tuesday, with representatives from Vietnam, Taiwan, India, Kuwait, Bahrain, UAE, and the UK.

The move aims to expose Uganda's breathtaking tourism destinations to a global audience, showcasing the country's rich cultural heritage, stunning landscapes, and diverse wildlife experiences.

During their six-day trip, the delegation will tour various tourism sites across Uganda, highlighting the country's potential as a premier tourist destination.

Lilly Ajarova -CEO, UTB said, the initiative is part of UTB's broader strategy to promote tourism in Uganda, following a partnership with Emirates Airlines in May 2024.

"The partnership aims to increase tourism arrivals in Uganda through joint marketing efforts, including promotional strategy showcasing Uganda's iconic tourist attractions on Emirates flights between Entebbe and Dubai" she stated.

Foreign Affairs Ministry's Permanent Secretary, Vicent Bagiire, emphasised the importance of this partnership, stating that it will play a crucial role in driving tourism growth and creating opportunities for economic development in Uganda.

By welcoming the Emirates Airlines delegation, UTB and the Uganda Embassy in Abu Dhabi are taking significant steps to promote Uganda's tourism industry and attract more visitors to the country.