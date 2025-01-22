Kenya's Lokaale Appointed to Facilitate UN Summit Review

22 January 2025
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Laban Wanambisi

Kenya's Permanent Representative to the United Nations in New York Erastus Ekitela Lokaale has been picked to co-facilitate a panel to review the outcomes of the World Summit on the Information Society, a summit hosted by the United Nations.

Foreign Affairs Principal Secretary Korir Sing'Oei confirmed the appointment as he noted that Lokaale's selection to help review the outcome of that global summit was a statement enough of progress made by the country to become a leader in the technological space.

"A great honour to him and recognition of Kenya's leadership in technology," Korir's statement read in part.

Lokaale and his co-facilitator Rytis Paulauskas from Lithuania will oversee the intergovernmental consultations to finalise modalities for the overall review by the General Assembly of the implementation of the outcomes of the World Summit on the Information Society.

Their task majorly will revolve around addressing new challenges and shaping future digital strategies.

The sole purpose is to reaffirm commitments, promote digital inclusion, and align with sustainable development goals through high-level discussions.

The high-level event is scheduled to take place from July 7 to 11, 2025, at Palexpo in Geneva, Switzerland.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 400 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.