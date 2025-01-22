Somalia: President Hassan Sheikh Wins Leadership Award in Davos for Somalia's Progress

Davos, Switzerland — His Excellency President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud has been awarded the African Presidential Leadership Award by Africa House during a ceremony held in Davos, Switzerland today.

This recognition celebrates President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud's leadership and steadfast commitment to advancing state building in Somalia.

Under his leadership, Somalia has achieved historic milestones, including the lifting of the decades-long arms embargo, the completion of debt relief process, and Somalia's accession to the East African Community (EAC).

His Excellency's efforts have also been instrumental in promoting regional stability and fostering greater collaboration with Somalia's partners and friends.

In his acceptance remarks, President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud expressed his profound gratitude for the honor and reflected on the collective achievements of the Somali people:

"This award is a tribute to the resilience, courage, and determination of the Somali people. It is their unwavering spirit that fuels our mission to rebuild our nation and contribute to the progress of our great continent, Africa. I am deeply humbled and honored to receive this recognition, which I dedicate to the Somali people. Together, we are proving that hope and hard work can turn challenges into opportunities."

President Hassan Sheikh reaffirmed his dedication to strengthening Somalia's role in the region and emphasized the importance of African solidarity in addressing the continent's shared challenges. He called upon all African leaders to continue striving for unity, peace, and sustainable development.

Villa Somalia statement