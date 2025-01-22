Somalia: Trump Halts U.S. Foreign Aid to Countries Including Somalia

President of the United States Donald Trump speaking with attendees at an Arizona for Trump rally at Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona (file photo).

Washington, D.C. — President Donald Trump has signed a temporary executive order halting all U.S. foreign aid programs for 90 days, pending a review to assess whether these programs align with his administration's policy objectives.

The impact of this decision on Somalia remains unclear, as many foreign aid programs, including support for Somalia's Danab commando forces and humanitarian aid initiatives, have already been approved by Congress. Funding for these programs will likely continue unless specific changes are made following the review.

New U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio introduced a guiding principle for the Trump administration's foreign aid policy, which asks that every foreign aid initiative must answer one of three questions: "Does it make America safer? Does it make America stronger? Or does it make America more prosperous?"

Since 2006, the U.S. has provided Somalia with $1.5 billion in humanitarian assistance to address challenges such as droughts and floods. In addition, since 2011, the U.S. has allocated $240 million to support Somalia's economic, political, and social reforms, including providing military support to the Somali National Army.

The decision to freeze foreign aid comes as part of the Trump administration's "America First" approach, which seeks to ensure that U.S. foreign assistance aligns with national security interests and strengthens U.S. power and prosperity abroad.