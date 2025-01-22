Africa: WHO Says Hopes U.S. 'Will Reconsider' Intent to Withdraw

Soon after US President Donald Trump signed an executive order to begin the process of withdrawing his country from the World Health Organization (WHO), the specialized UN agency responsible for global public health on Tuesday said it regrets the announcement that the United States of America intends to withdraw from the organization.

Trump was sworn in as the 47th US president on Monday, beginning his second term as he returns to the White House after four years.

In a related statement, the UN agency stressed that it plays a crucial role in protecting the health and security of the world's people, including Americans, by addressing the root causes of disease, building stronger health systems, and detecting, preventing and responding to health emergencies, including disease outbreaks, often in dangerous places where others cannot go.

WHO comments on United States announcement of intent to withdraw Geneva - The World Health Organization regrets the announcement that the United States of America intends to withdraw from the Organization. WHO plays a crucial role in protecting the health and security of the... pic.twitter.com/rk9xtIRC4x-- Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus (@DrTedros) January 21, 2025

"The United States was a founding member of WHO in 1948 and has participated in shaping and governing WHO's work ever since, alongside 193 other Member States, including through its active participation in the World Health Assembly and Executive Board," reads part of the response by Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the Director-General of the World Health Organisation.

"For over seven decades, WHO and the USA have saved countless lives and protected Americans and all people from health threats. Together, we ended smallpox, and together we have brought polio to the brink of eradication. American institutions have contributed to and benefited from membership in WHO."

With the participation of the United States and other member states, WHO indicated that it has, over the past seven years, implemented the largest set of reforms in its history, to transform our accountability, cost-effectiveness, and impact in countries, and that this "work continues."

"We hope the United States will reconsider and we look forward to engaging in constructive dialogue to maintain the partnership between the USA and WHO, for the benefit of the health and well-being of millions of people around the globe."