Somalia and Finland Strengthen Security Cooperation During Official Visit

22 January 2025
Radio Dalsan (Mogadishu)

In a significant step towards deepening bilateral relations, the Minister of Internal Security of the Federal Government of Somalia (FGS), General Abdullahi Sheikh Ismail (Fartaag), hosted a delegation led by the Minister of Internal Affairs of Finland, Ms. Mari Rantanen, who is on an official visit to Somalia.

The meeting, held in Mogadishu, centered around enhancing the strategic cooperation between the two countries, with a particular focus on the security sector.

Both sides discussed various initiatives aimed at strengthening national security, improving migration management, and expanding the technical support Finland provides to Somalia, in line with the ongoing efforts to stabilize the region.

General Abdullahi Sheikh Ismail (Fartaag) expressed his sincere gratitude to Finland for its unwavering support to Somalia, particularly in the areas of security sector reform and capacity building.

He highlighted the importance of continuing to collaborate on efforts to improve Somalia's security institutions, emphasizing the need for further cooperation to address the challenges posed by terrorism and to enhance peace and stability across the country.

The Finnish Minister of Internal Affairs, Ms. Mari Rantanen, reassured Somalia of her government's continued commitment to supporting the country's security and migration management efforts. She emphasized that Finland would continue to enhance its cooperation with Somalia, focusing on improving the capacity of Somali security institutions and supporting the ongoing peace-building initiatives.

The discussions underscored the growing partnership between Somalia and Finland, with both sides reaffirming their shared commitment to addressing security challenges and fostering sustainable peace in the Horn of Africa. Finland's ongoing assistance to Somalia is expected to play a pivotal role in strengthening Somalia's security architecture and furthering the country's development agenda.

This visit is seen as a crucial step in reinforcing the relationship between the two nations, signaling a continued and robust collaboration in addressing regional security concerns and advancing Somalia's path towards stability and prosperity.

Read the original article on Radio Dalsan.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Radio Dalsan. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 400 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.