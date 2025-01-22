Somalia: Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud Receives Africa Presidential Leadership Award for Excellence in State-Building, Debt Relief, and Counterterrorism'

22 January 2025
Radio Dalsan (Mogadishu)

Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud has been awarded the esteemed Africa Presidential Leadership Award, recognizing his exceptional leadership in state-building, securing debt relief, and advancing counterterrorism initiatives.

The award, presented by the African Leadership Institute, celebrates President Mohamud's pivotal role in rebuilding Somalia's governance structures, stabilizing its economy, and enhancing national security.

Since taking office, President Mohamud has spearheaded significant reforms aimed at strengthening Somalia's political institutions and fostering sustainable economic growth.

His leadership has been instrumental in negotiating substantial debt relief agreements with international financial bodies, providing critical support for Somalia's fiscal stability. Additionally, President Mohamud has played a key role in the fight against Al-Shabaab, leading efforts to improve security and counter terrorism, which have contributed to a safer environment for both Somalis and the broader Horn of Africa region.

The Africa Presidential Leadership Award underscores the progress Somalia has made under President Mohamud's guidance, highlighting his effective leadership in overcoming the country's complex challenges.

The recognition also reflects the broader achievements of the Somali people, whose resilience and determination have been central to the nation's recovery and development.

This award serves as a significant milestone in Somalia's journey towards lasting peace and prosperity, affirming the importance of strong, visionary leadership in achieving long-term national transformation.

Read the original article on Radio Dalsan.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Radio Dalsan. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 400 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.