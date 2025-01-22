Zimbabwe: Zanu-PF Trashes America's Billion-Dollar Aid Package to Zimbabwe, Showers Praise On Chinese

ZANU PF has trashed America's multibillion-dollar assistance to Zimbabwe and declared China as the country's foremost development partner, in a lengthy statement by its Director of Information Farai Marapira.

Marapira was responding to comments made by US Ambassador to Zimbabwe Pamela Tremont in an interview recently wherein she said Chinese investment in the country was not benefiting the citizens and "the number of people living below the poverty line has doubled since 2011".

Her comments can easily be interpreted as having riled Marapira.

Tremont highlighted that America was Zimbabwe's largest bilateral donor since its independence in 1980 despite the hostility that has characterised the two's relationship since the turn of this millennium.

America had by 2021 provided over US$3.5 billion to Zimbabwe in aid and various other initiatives in its education, health, agriculture and other sectors.

Posting on X, Marapira had no kind words for Tremont and America which he described as neo-colonial and praising Chinese influence on Zimbabwe.

"With Zimbabwe's independence in 1980, China has consistently been one of our foremost development partners," said Marapira.

"China has also provided donations, such as the National Sports Stadium in Harare, which stands as a symbol of the enduring relationship. These contributions are tangible compared to the actions and "donations" of the United States, which have primarily been focused on funding fake abductions, sponsoring regime change and all manner of false flag operations against Zimbabwe.

"China has played a key role in modernising Zimbabwe's agriculture and mining sectors by introducing affordable farming and mining equipment. Compared to American-made products, which are often expensive and inaccessible to many local farmers and miners, Chinese equipment has been cost-effective and tailored to meet the needs of small and medium-scale operators.

"When a nation has a narcissistic personality disorder it and other like-minded nations believe no country can develop without their say-so. Unfortunately for them, the horse has bolted, and Zimbabwe like the proverbial phoenix, has risen, and with it new and old partnerships which we will defend and cherish. Neocolonialism died with the decline of the unipolar world."

More than US$2 billion channelled into Zimbabwe's health sector through the President's Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief has been credited for a reduction in HIV incidences. The US programme sources antiretroviral drugs (ARVs) and family planning resources for the country's heavily battered health system.