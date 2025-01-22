Zimbabwe: Chief Justice Malaba Orders 'Disrespectful' Traditional Leaders to Undergo Ethical, Legal Training

THE Judicial Services Commission (JSC) has been ordered to train traditional leaders on ethical and legal standards, just over a month after Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights (ZLHR) lodged a complaint and demanded action against Chief Nyamaropa's disrespectful conduct.

Chief Nyamaropa was recorded passing offensive and disparaging comments about an attendant at one of his traditional court sessions last year.

"Bvisa magirazi ayo. Bvisa mazigirazi. Bvisa maziso. Stupid. Unotonga kumba kwamai vako kwete munyika mangu wazvinzwa? Uri kuda kuona kuti panapa wakanyanya? Saka wanga uchitaura pakuita sei? Usaite hu stupid wazvinzwa? Hauna chauri kushamisira pauri. Wazvinzwa?"

His actions were frowned upon by the ZLHR which eventually filed a complaint through its lawyer Obey Shava.

Speaking at the opening of the 2025 legal year, Chief Justice Luke Malaba said the training will improve traditional leaders' conduct as those seeking justice at traditional courts should always be treated with respect.

"I have directed the JSC secretary to initiate engagements with the National Council of Chiefs with a specific focus on the training of chiefs in respect of their conduct at their courts.

"The idea is to empower chiefs with the necessary skills for hearing and determining disputes at their courts.

"Litigants seeking justice from customary law courts deserve to be treated with dignity. They must never be insulted by the presiding persons," said Malaba.

According to the State-run daily, The Herald, National Council of Chiefs president Mtshane Khumalo blamed the failure to have these training sessions as the reason behind some chiefs' behaviour.

Numerous other traditional leaders have been caught offside.

Added the ZLHR after the release of the video last year: "Chief Nyamaropa's conduct betrays a contemptuous and demeaning attitude towards women and purveys and perpetuates such attitude considering his position of influence and the fact that the incident is on tape and has been widely disseminated across various social media platforms.