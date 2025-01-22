Egypt Expresses Sincere Condolences and Solidarity With Turkey Over Hotel Fire Incident

Egypt expressed its sincere condolences and solidarity with Turkey's government and people, following the horrific fire that broke out in a hotel in the Kartalkaya resort in Bolu province, which resulted in dozens of victims and injuries.

Egypt's ministry of foreign affairs offered its sincere condolences to the families of the victims, wishing a speedy recovery for the injured.

According to reports, up to 76 people were killed and 51 others injured at a hotel in the Kartalkaya resort in Bolu province, according to Turkey's Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya.

Many children are believed to be among the victims. Authorities have identified 52 of the deceased.

