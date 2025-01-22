Mauritius Strengthens Its Presence in the Polish Market With Inaugural Roadshow

22 January 2025
Mauritius Tourism (Port Louis)

The Mauritius Tourism Promotion Authority (MTPA) has marked a new milestone in its international development strategy by organizing its first Roadshow in Poland on January 14 and 16, 2025. This initiative, which is part of the "Feel Our Island Energy" campaign, demonstrates the growing interest of Polish travelers in Mauritius as a destination.

The event took place in two stages: first in Krakow, in a prestigious establishment located on the historic Market Square, where thirty tourism professionals attended. Then in Warsaw, in an elegant setting, gathering nearly 70 key players from the Polish tourism sector.

Katarzyna Kajak, MTPA's Country Director in Poland, delivered a detailed presentation of the destination, followed by interactive workshops promoting exchanges between participants. Polish professionals had the opportunity to meet representatives from leading Mauritian hotels, Destination Management Companies (DMCs), and airlines.

Partners in attendance included Beachcomber Resorts & Hotels, The Lux Collective, SO Sofitel Mauritius, Sofitel L'Impérial, Maradiva Villas Resort & Spa, Sands Suites and Spa, Air Mauritius, Turkish Airlines, Emirates, as well as several renowned DMCs such as Happy Planet, Fabular Holidays, Zenitude Consulting, Promotour DMC, Happy Island, and Blue Sensation.

This first Roadshow in Poland marks a significant milestone in our tourism development strategy," states the MTPA. "The excellent reception and quality of exchanges confirm the significant potential of the Polish market for our destination."

The event also highlighted the diversity of Mauritius's tourism offerings, ranging from paradise beaches to rich cultural heritage, thus meeting the expectations of an increasingly demanding Polish clientele.

About MTPA: The Mauritius Tourism Promotion Authority is the official body responsible for promoting Mauritius as a tourist destination internationally. It works to develop and enhance the destination of Mauritius in international markets.

