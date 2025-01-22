Uganda: Police Officer Pins Besigye, Mukaaku in Incitement of Violence Case

Francis Isaano/Nile Post
Dr Besigye arrives at Buganda Road Court in Kampala.
22 January 2025
Nile Post (Kampala)
By Catherine Nakato

A police officer has testified against Dr.Kizza Besigye and Samuel Lubega Mukaaku in a case where they are accused of inciting violence.

The duo were on Tuesday presented before Buganda Road magistrate, Winne Nankya as the fifth witness testified against them.

, Detective Sgt. Stephen Oryema, a scenes of crime officer testified that Besigye and Mukaaku were found protesting in 2022 chanting slogans like "Come, let us unite and fight to save ourselves."

He added that the incident took place along Mini Price Road and near Arua Park in Kampala.

During cross examination by the defence lawyers of Erias Lukwago and Abubakar Ssekanjako , the police witness found a hard time responding to questions.

The case was however adjourned to February, 11 for further hearing.

Besigye was further remanded to prison until then.

