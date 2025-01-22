Nigeria: Amnesty Int'l Asks Govt to Ensure Safety of Sokoto Teenager Who Criticised Govt

Amnesty International Nigeria, AIN has urged the Federal Government to ensure the safety of a teenager in Sokoto State, Hamdiyya Shariff and her lawyer, Abba Hikima in the ongoing trial of the former , for criticizing the government.

Apart from facing persecution for exercising freedom of expression, the duo were being subjected to threats, including phone calls and in-person confrontations by sponsored thugs and individuals claiming to be 'intelligence agents' ", AIN disclosed.

Director, Amnesty International Nigeria Isa Sanusi who made the call, explained that the teenager's woes began after a video where she called on the Sokoto State government to be sensitive to the plights of its people , went viral.

Narrating the ordeal of Miss Sharif, Sanusi said, " she was abducted by armed men and whisked into a tricycle on Wednesday 13 November 2024 while going to collect her mobile phone from a charging point. She was beaten and thrown out of a moving tricycle and left with severe injuries.

"These actions represent an alarming abuse of power and a calculated attempt to intimidate and punish those who speak out for their society and lawyers defending them. The hostilities being faced by Hamdiyya Sidi Sharif and Barrister Abba Hikima are increasingly making their appearance in court in Sokoto dangerous,"

"The Nigerian authorities must impartially and transparently investigate disturbing threats to the lives of Hamdiyya Sidi Shariff and her lawyer Abba Hikima - as the trial continues - in which Sokoto state government is charging Hamdiyya Sidi Shariff with the "use of insulting or abusive language" and "inciting disturbance" for criticizing the governor of Sokoto state .

"At the last court hearing, Barrister Hikima was compelled to apply for armed police protection due to the hostile atmosphere in court and the request was granted by the court. While in Sokoto, for the trial, they were also stalked at their hotel, accosted and intimidated by some individuals. No one should be punished solely for expressing an opinion that is contrary to that of the government.

The Nigerian authorities must guarantee the safety of Hamdiyya and Barrister Abba Hikima, particularly during court appearances and their stay in Sokoto for the trial. Instead of attempting to suppress dissenting voices, Sokoto state government and the Nigerian security agencies should focus on addressing rampant insecurity facing particularly the people of eastern part of Sokoto state where gunmen have been killing people, razing villages, abducting women and girls - almost daily," said Isa Sanusi.