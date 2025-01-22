Angola: 2025 TotalEnergies Afcon - Know Your Team: Angola

Angola, famously known as the Palancas Negras, enter the 2025 TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations eager to make history by claiming their first continental title.

With a well-rounded squad and a knack for resilience, Angola could be one of the dark horses in Morocco.

Factfile

Nickname: Palancas Negras

No. of Appearances: 10th Appearance

No. of Titles: None

FIFA Ranking: 85 (December 2024)

How They Qualified

Angola topped a challenging qualifying group featuring Ghana, Sudan, and Niger. Their unbeaten streak was highlighted by a stunning victory over Ghana in Kumasi, a result that signaled their intent to compete at the highest level.

Coach

Pedro Gonçalves, Angola's head coach, has infused a sense of discipline and tactical precision into the team since taking charge. Known for his emphasis on a balanced approach, Gonçalves has inspired the Palancas Negras to believe in their capabilities, as evidenced by their unbeaten qualifying run. His ability to extract the best from his players has been pivotal, and he remains optimistic about Angola's chances of making a deep run in Morocco.

Key Players to Watch

Cristóvão Mabululu : The talismanic striker spearheads Angola's attack and was instrumental in the qualifiers, scoring twice. His clinical finishing will be vital in Morocco.

: The talismanic striker spearheads Angola's attack and was instrumental in the qualifiers, scoring twice. His clinical finishing will be vital in Morocco. Bastos: A defensive stalwart, Bastos brings leadership and solidity to the backline, making him a key figure in the Palancas Negras' bid for success.

Past AFCON Performances

Angola's best performances at the Africa Cup of Nations came in 2008, 2010, and 2023 when they reached the quarter-finals. While they have consistently displayed potential, the elusive semifinal spot remains a target.

What to Expect

Angola boasts a well-balanced squad, with their attacking prowess being a standout feature. Pedro Gonçalves' tactical setup ensures defensive stability, while players like Mabululu provide firepower upfront. Expect a team that is hard to break down and capable of causing upsets against more fancied opponents.

Fan Zone

Did You Know? Angola achieved their highest FIFA ranking of 45th in July 2000.

Angola achieved their highest FIFA ranking of 45th in July 2000. Historic Feat: Angola qualified for the FIFA World Cup in 2006, marking their only appearance on football's biggest stage.

With a strong squad and a determined coach, Angola are set to make their mark in the 2025 TotalEnergies AFCON. Can the Palancas Negras finally turn potential into triumph? Morocco awaits.