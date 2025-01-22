Liberia: Senator Yaya Nimley Urges Pres. Boakai to Resign and Face War Crimes Court

Capitol Hill — Grand Gedeh County Senator Thomas Yaya Nimely has urged President Joseph Nyuma Boakai to step down from the Liberian presidency and face the War and Economic Crimes Court once it is established in the country.

Addressing legislative reporters at his Capitol Building office in Monrovia on Tuesday, January 21, 2025, Senator Nimely alleged that the Liberian leader has been accused of organizing what he termed the Lofa Defense Force (LDF) during the Liberian civil war.

The senator, a former warlord and ringleader of the defunct Movement for Democracy in Liberia (MODEL), expressed his willingness to appear before the court, saying:

"I am waiting for it because the president himself is accused of organizing the Lofa Defense Force. So, when that time comes, we all will step down and face the War Crimes Court."

He further stated that President Boakai's decision to submit himself to the court would demonstrate political will, respect for the rule of law, and commitment to ending impunity while fostering accountability and healing the wounds caused by Liberia's brutal civil war.

Senator Nimely also accused President Boakai of breaking a commitment he allegedly made to the late Senator Prince Y. Johnson during the 2023 presidential election.

According to Nimely, Boakai had agreed to protect the late Nimba County senator by preventing the establishment of the War and Economic Crimes Court in Liberia if Johnson supported his presidential bid. He claimed that Johnson's support for Boakai included campaigning extensively across Nimba and Liberia despite his age.

"You became president, and your very first month in office, you turned around and said, 'I will prosecute you,"' Nimely said.

He criticized what he described as a lack of morality in national leadership, accusing President Boakai of deceiving Johnson for political gain.

"We cannot sit here and have an older man as our leader deceiving his brother. Somebody comes to you and says, 'I want to make you a leader, but I need something in return.' You agree on the price, and then you betray the trust," Nimely stated.

Nimely revealed that Johnson expressed shock and disappointment over Boakai's alleged betrayal and lamented the president's refusal to take his calls or meet him to discuss the matter.

"He (Boakai) refused to pick up his calls until his (Johnson's) death. The least he could have done was meet with him and explain the change of plans."

Responding to allegations that he betrayed the late senator by signing the Joint Resolution for the establishment of the War and Economic Crimes Court, Senator Nimely clarified that his decision was personal and did not require informing Johnson.

"Why should I inform him before signing? Two of us are supposed to be prosecuted. I signed for myself because I believe in accountability," Senator Nimely said.

He said that his signature alone could not override the decision of the other 29 senators in the legislature.

"I have no regret for signing the resolution. This country deserves the chance to pursue justice for alleged war crimes," he added.

The senator further highlighted the enormity of the task ahead for the court, noting that over 106,000 people are reportedly listed for potential prosecution.

"I hope you go through that list and prosecute everybody," he said.