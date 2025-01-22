Angola and Portugal Analyze Cooperation

Luanda — Angola and Portugal on Tuesday, in Luanda, analyzed the bilateral cooperation, in order to boost the existing diplomatic relations.

According to a press release from the Foreign Affairs Ministry of Angola that ANGOP had access to, the issue was discussed during a working meeting between the secretary of State for Cooperation of Angola, Domingos Vieira Lopes, and his counterpart Nuno Sampaio.

Among the various topics involved, the document highlights the current situation regarding the implementation of the "Strategic Cooperation Program, in the fields of education, vocational training and justice", "Cooperation in the context of the CPLP", as well as the implementation of mechanisms aimed at "promoting the Portuguese language".

The two personalities reaffirmed that the advances recorded in cooperation between Angola and Portugal "symbolize the significant relevance related to the construction of political and diplomatic relations" and are part of the context of their continuous strengthening for the benefit of the governments of the two states and their respective peoples.

Angola and Portugal cooperate in various segments, especially in the economic and financial domains, with the "Strategic Cooperation Program" signed in 2023.

This program covers important sectors namely "Finance, Higher Education, Infrastructure, Media, Justice and Defence", as well as a wide range of important actions.

Angola and Portugal began diplomatic relations in March 1976, after the proclamation of the country's national independence on November 11, 1975.

VIC/MRA/jmc