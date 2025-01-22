Kenya: Koome Halts Hiring of Additional Superior Court Judges Citing Budgetary Constraints

22 January 2025
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Bradley Agutu

Nairobi — The Judicial Service Commission (JSC) has cancelled advertisements for sixteen judge positions in superior courts due to financial constraints.

Chief Justice Martha Koome, who chairs the comission, announced Wednesday that planned hiring of eleven Judges of the Court of Appeal and five High Court Judges will not proceed as planned.

The JSC attributed the cancellation to budgetary cuts.

"This is to notify the general public and the applicants and/or shortlisted candidates that, owing to financial constraints caused by budget cuts, the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) has canceled the advertisements for the following positions," Koome stated.

The commission had advertised the vacancies on February 9, 2024.

By law, under the Judicature Act, the Court of Appeal is required to have no fewer than twelve judges and a maximum of thirty.

A sitting at the Court of Appeal typically consists of a three-judge bench, though it may go up to five judges in some cases.

Judges of the Court of Appeal elect a President from among themselves for a non-renewable term of five years.

The Registrar of the Court of Appeal is responsible for the day-to-day administration of the court.

Currently, the Court of Appeal has permanent benches in Nairobi, Mombasa, Nyeri, and Kisumu.

It also has sub-registries in Nakuru, Eldoret, Garissa, Busia, Kisii, Meru, Malindi, and Kakamega, where matters are filed and judges visit on a rotational basis.

The Court of Appeal handles appeals arising from decisions of the High Court and courts of equal status including the Employment and Labour Relations Court, Environment and Land Court, as well as tribunals.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 400 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.