Kenya: Nairobi West Prison to Host Regional Cross Country Championships

22 January 2025
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Omondi Onyatta

he Nairobi Regional Cross Country Championships is set for this Friday (January 24) at the Nairobi West Prison Grounds, with hundreds of athletes from around the city expected to compete.

Speaking ahead of the D-Day, Athletics Kenya (AK) Nairobi region chair Barnaba Korir said they expect a bumper entry of competitors as athletes prepare for the National Cross Country Championships.

"We have athletes from Nairobi region coming together to showcase the best of Kenya's running talent. Many of them train in Ngong' and come from different parts of the country -- diverse languages, different cultures," Korir said.

Competition is projected to be cutthroat as different elite athletes battle to make the Nairobi team for the national championships.

At the last edition, Stephen Lemayan and Evangeline Makena were crowned champions in the senior men and women's 10km races respectively.

Lemayan clocked 29:19.3 to cut the tape, ahead of Aron Kipkoech (30:02.6) and Brian Kiptoo (30:10.3) in second and third respectively.

Makena timed 35:21.3 to finish in front of Lydia Nyangisera (35:35.9) and Catherine Njihia (35:49.7) who took second and third respectively.

Friday's event follows the National Police Service and Kenya Prisons Cross Country Championships held in the past week at the Ngong' Racecourse and Prisons Staff Training College respectively.

The National Cross Country Championships are set for February 8 at the Eldoret Sports Club.

