Liberia: Ecobank Seeks Postponement of U.S.$700k Libel Case

Ecobank, co-defendant in the ongoing US$700,000 libel lawsuit, has asked Chamber Justice Yarmie Quiqui Gbeisay to postpone the trial until after he has reviewed the ruling of Judge Scheaplor Dunbar of Civil Law Court annex 'B'.

Judge Dunbar, the bank argued, had denied the request not to give co-defendant Alex Williams a separate trial, although the bank has already rested with the production of oral and documentary evidence to the case.

However, the bank is arguing that Judge Dunbar is proceeding wrongly because the trial had proceeded to the final stage, but the judge denied them the opportunity of resisting the application made and restricted them to only note an exception of the judges ruling.

"The judge proceeded to grant the application for a separate trial and they objected to said ruling," the bank argued.

They continued, "the judge erred when he granted a separate trial when a jury had already been empaneled, and the trial has commenced with the bank as the only defendant."

According to the bank, on Monday, January 20, when the case was called, Williams' lawyers made an application for separate trial, on grounds that because he was not accorded due process, he did not have the opportunity to participate in the jurors selection process, he did not have the opportunity of examination of Wilmot Smith and his witnesses, who had already testified in the case, thus the court should grant him separate trial.

It was based on Williams' request that Judge Dunbar granted him the separate trial, although documents from the court files established that Williams received the assignment notice of the case.

Unfortunately, the bank argued that on January 15, 2025, at the call of the case, the lawyers representing co-defendant Alex Williams, appeared in court and claimed that he is not aware of the case, because he was not served any document for hearing of the case.

Further to the argument, the bank said, the plaintiff, Wilmot Smith, dismissed former deputy director general for information Coordination at the Liberia Institute of Statistics and Geo Information Services (LISGIS), who sought the US$700,000 libel lawsuit filed a motion for joinder, including Martin K N Kollie and Alex Williams, as co-defendants, who are alleged to be individuals who appeared on the Spoon Network and made the libelous and slanderous statement.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Legal Affairs Company By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

According to the bank, Judge Dunbar granted the request and the named individuals were joined as party defendants.

"Your Honor, we want you to order him to stay all further proceedings in the petition for separate trial, and to set a date and time at your convenience, and for Judge Dunbar to appear and show cause why, if any, his ruling on the application for separate trial should not be set aside, and thereafter issue the alternative writ," the bank's petition for Certiorari argues.

It is not clear as to whether or not Justice Gbeisay will issue the writ.