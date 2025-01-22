Liberia: Koung Launches 'Okadamotto' Mobile Application to Empower Motorcyclists

Vice President Jeremiah Kpan Koung has officially launched the mobile application "OKADAMOTTO," encouraging motorcyclists across the country to view motorbike riding not as a permanent occupation, but as a stepping stone toward achieving their goals.

Founded with the goal of improving the safety and convenience of commercial motorcycle transportation, OKADAMOTTO is a modern on-demand motorcycle-taxi booking platform that quickly connects passengers to approved and reliable riders via their mobile app.

During the launch event held at Paynesville City Hall on Tuesday, Vice President Koung urged motorcyclists to invest wisely in their riding activities.

He emphasized the importance of focus, sharing insights from his experiences in various business ventures, including money exchange and taxi driving.

Additionally, Vice President Koung called on unions involved in motorcycle transportation to collaborate as a unified entity for the benefit of all operators.

He also urged heavy-duty vehicle operators to exercise caution while driving within city limits to ensure harmonious coordination with motorcyclists.

According to Dr. Mohammed Sumaila, Chief Executive Officer of the establishment, the mobile application has been developed to provide a convenient platform for booking motorcycles, facilitating easier movement and navigation.