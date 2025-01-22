South Africa: Police Detain Suspects for Possession of a Prohibited Firearm and Ammunition and Business Robbery

22 January 2025
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

Police members in the Western Cape went the proverbial extra mile and successfully detained four suspects for the possession of a prohibited firearm and ammunition and a charge of business robbery on Tuesday 21 January 2025.

Cloetesville police gathered information about the possible storage of a firearm and ammunition at an address in the their policing precinct. They tactically approached and entered a residence in Jakaranda Street and searched the premises as well as the occupants and confiscated a firearm with ammunition. An adult woman was detained for the possession of a prohibited firearm and ammunition.

In an unrelated intervention, police members of Maitland Flying Squad responded to a complaint of a business robbery at a local shopping centre in Old Strandfontein Road. The members covered Govan Mbeki Drive in the vicinity of Browns Farm, a route which is notorious when suspects flee to evade an arrest. At about 09:00 they spotted the suspicious vehicle, forced the driver to stop and searched the occupants which resulted in the recovery and confiscation of an undisclosed amount of cash. Three males aged, 31, 34 and 38 were detained on a charge of business robbery.

Once charged the suspects are expected to make their respective court appearances in the Stellenbosch and Athlone Magistrates' court on the mentioned charges

