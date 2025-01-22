South Africa: Sun City Police Launch Investigations Following Shooting Incidents At Witrandjie

press release

Sun City police launched investigations following shooting incidents that occurred on Thursday morning, 16 January 2025, at Portion Zero (Tuse Mine), Witrandjie village, near Sun City outside Rustenburg.

Reports suggest that employees of two private security companies exchanged fire, which resulted in three males sustaining serious injuries. Following the intervention and stabilisation of the situation by Sun City Visible Policing and Rustenburg Public Order Police (POP), firearms, that will be subjected to ballistic tests, were seized.

In addition, two attempted murder charges and three separate cases of malicious damage to property were registered after three vehicles were found with bullet holes.

The motive of the incident is yet to be established. No one has been arrested and investigations are underway.

We would like to indicate that contrary to social media reports, the shooting incidents did not involve the police. Members of the community are once again urged to use social media platforms responsibly rather than peddling lies and causing unnecessary panic.