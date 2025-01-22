South Africa: Police Seeking Assistance to Solve a Shooting Incident in Motherwell

press release

The Provincial Serious and Violent Crimes unit are investigating a case of four counts of murder and attempted murder following a shooting incident that occurred at Khalendula Street, NU 11, Motherwell on Tuesday, 21 January 2025.

Information indicates that three unknown males entered a house at Motherwell and shot at the occupants. During the shooting, three males, aged between 20 and 25, as well as a 16- year-old female were fatally shot, while a 24-year-old male was injured and taken to the hospital for treatment.

The motive is not clear at this stage and forms part of the investigation. Four counts of murder and attempted murder cases are investigated by SAPS Provincial Serious and Violent Crime Investigation (SVCI) Unit.

SAPS is calling upon any person with information that could assist police with this investigation to contact the Investigating Officer Detective Sergeant Nigel Wright on 082 921 2312 or alternatively Crime Stop at 08600 10111.