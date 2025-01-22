South Africa: Gift of the Givers Steps in to Help Komani With Water Crisis

22 January 2025
GroundUp (Cape Town)
By Nombulelo Damba-Hendrik

Water in Bonkolo Dam is below abstraction level

People in Komani in the Eastern Cape have welcomed the help of Gift of the Givers delivering water. The humanitarian aid organisation arrived on Tuesday with four water tankers and bottled water donated by Cerebos. They were welcomed by smiling residents. JoJo Tanks has donated 17 5,000-litre tanks.

Since October, the town has been facing severe water challenges. The Bonkolo Dam level is below abstraction point, and the Waterdown Dam does not meet demand.

The lack of water has affected clinics and hospitals. Lucky Ngemntu, governing board member for Kwakomani Senior Secondary School, said the school's water has been off since October. As a result, the school has to close at noon every day.

On Monday, Chris Hani District Mayor Lusanda Sizani held a public meeting in Mlungisi stadium after residents marched to his office to demand water. He told them the R246-million Xonxa project will be completed this year. It was meant to be completed in 2018.

Gift of the Givers founder Imtiaz Sooliman said water trucks will be filled at the municipal water treatment plant. He said the district municipality had requested assistance with 40 water tanks, drilling new boreholes, and equipping existing boreholes. He said water quality was an issue and filtration plants increased the costs substantially.

"Our hydrologists are at work surveying rock formations," he said.

This is not the first time Gift of the Givers has come to relieve Komani. It did so with the 2019 and 2021 water crises, the Covid pandemic and the 2022 floods.

Community leader Axolile Masiza said the water delivered by the municipal trucks was "dirty and had a bad smell". "Now that Gift of the Givers is here, we want the municipality trucks to stop delivering water, and the money used to hire those trucks must be channelled to finding a permanent solution."

He also claimed water was given preferentially, "mostly to individuals who are friends with the municipal officials".

Regarding the allegations of individuals receiving preferential water, Mayor Sizani said there was a complaint that businesses in the townships were closing due to lack of water, while those in the town were operating. He said to assist businesses they decided to deliver water to those businesses. He denied that individuals received water.

Read the original article on GroundUp.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 GroundUp. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 400 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.