South Africa: Another School Year Starts With 90 Learners to a Classroom in Limpopo

Renaissance and Musina High grade 8 classes are bursting due to inaction by government

Last week, Musina's two no-fee secondary schools, Renaissance and Musina, opened for the new school year to the same problems as last year. There were crowds of unplaced grade 8 learners and frustrated parents. They were mostly learners who completed grade 7 last year at six primary schools in Musina: Beitbridge, St Martin De Porres, Bonwa-Udi, Rixile and Gateway.

We reported last year on how there were 90 learners to a classroom across four grade 8 classes at Renaissance and 50 to a class at Musina High. This year, Musina High averages 63 learners per grade 8 class. At Renaissance High governing board vice chair Albert Musekwa says the school is still placing learners and has no final figure.

The day after schools opened last week, Limpopo Department of Education spokesperson Mike Maringa said there were 168 unplaced grade 8 learners. Of these, 100 would be placed at Musina High, the rest at Renaissance.

"I've been coming every day since schools opened, but without success," said Joseph Phiri, a parent seeking a place for his grade 8 daughter at Musina High a week after schools opened.

"It's heartbreaking when my child asks what to do as she watches her friends leave for school. I can't afford a fee-paying school since I'm unemployed."

In an effort to assist learners to find places, the Musina Schools Association (MSA), the mayor, and Vhembe West Circuit education manager Dr Ntavhanyeni Sampie Phaswana convened a meeting with parents at Renaissance High.

About 50 angry parents and some learners initially blocked Phaswana from entering the meeting hall.

Peter Jack, MSA chairperson, told GroundUp that Phaswana had "promised that no learner should stay at home".

Last year Jack told GroundUp that the department had been alerted ten years ago to the need to build more schools.

MSA spokesperson Pauline Ravhuhi said they had identified land for mobile classrooms and would approach the mayor to facilitate.

Maringa said mobile classrooms would be delivered as soon as procured.

Maringa said the department is assessing schools across the province and may redeploy teachers to Musina and Renaissance.

GroundUp understands that Musina High needs five additional teachers; the number needed for Renaissance is still being evaluated by the SGB and MSA.