Kenya: Parliament Calls for Special Audit On Water, Roads Departments

Nairobi — The National Assembly has called for a special audit of exchequer releases to the State Departments of Water and Roads amid allegations of financial mismanagement and delays in project implementation.

A motion passed by the House cited "persistent" reports of mismanagement within the departments and their affiliated entities despite significant budget allocations.

The Auditor General has been directed to conduct the audit for the past five financial years, covering budget allocation, fund utilization, and project progress. The findings are to be submitted to Parliament within six months.

"The Public Finance Act mandates prudent use of public resources and accountability for expenditures in all state departments and agencies," the motion stated.

The House emphasized the importance of transparency and accountability in these departments, noting their critical role in the country's economic development.