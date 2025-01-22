Zimbabwe: Kenny Ndebele Steps Down As Premier Soccer League CEO

Aspiring ZIFA Vice President Kenny Ndebele has resigned as the Premier Soccer League Chief Executive Officer.

Ndebele's resignation was announced by the Premier Soccer League on Wednesday.

"The Premier Soccer League (PSL) wishes to inform all stakeholders that the PSL Chief Executive Officer, Mr Kennedy Ndebele has resigned from his position, effective 24 January 2025.

"We would like to take this opportunity to thank Mr Ndebele for his outstanding leadership and dedicated service to the PSL.

"His contributions were crucial in driving the league's growth and achieving its success. We wish him all the best in his future endeavours," read part of PSL's statement.

Ndebele is now setting his eyes on ZIFA where he is one of the candidates contesting for the Vice President's post in Saturday polls.

Rodwell Thabe will be taking over from Ndebele on an interim basis.

"In the interim, Mr Rodwell Thabe will assume the role of Acting Chief Executive officer to ensure the continued smooth operation of the League," further read the statement.

The Premier Soccer League is set for elections in March which will see the voting into power of a new executive to take over from the previous one which was chaired by Farai Jere who resigned in December.