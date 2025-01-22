Africa: Gina Din-Kariuki Urges Africa to Reclaim Its Narrative At Davos

Davos, Switzerland — Renowned pan-African communications expert Gina Din-Kariuki has called on African nations to reclaim their narrative to counter biased media portrayals that undermine the continent's economic potential.

Speaking at the World Economic Forum, Din-Kariuki emphasized the need for storytelling that highlights governance, innovation, and development beyond election cycles. Her remarks echoed findings from The Cost of Media Stereotypes to Africa, a report by Africa No Filter and Africa Practice.

The report reveals biased media narratives cost Africa $4.2 billion annually, primarily through inflated debt servicing and reduced foreign investments. It compared media coverage of elections in Kenya, Nigeria, South Africa, and Egypt with countries like Malaysia and Denmark, exposing the financial impact of negative stereotypes.

Key findings include:

- Economic Losses: Up to $4.2 billion annually, which could educate 12 million children or immunize 73 million.

- Media Bias: 88% of election coverage in Kenya was negative, compared to 48% for Malaysia.

- Debt Servicing Costs: Positive media sentiment could reduce borrowing rates by 1%, saving billions.

Din-Kariuki urged African governments and media practitioners to challenge stereotypes, highlighting the African Union's proposal for an Africa Credit Rating Agency to counter unfair assessments by global rating firms.

"Africa must intentionally own its narrative," she said.

"The responsibility to rewrite Africa's story starts with us--Africans telling the truth about Africa."