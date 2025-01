Mrs. Beatrice Ekweremadu, wife of former Deputy Senate President, Senator Ike Ekweremadu, has returned to Nigeria.

A reliable source on Wednesday confirmed her return to VANGUARD.

It will be recalled that Senator Ekweremadu, his wife, and Dr. Obinna Obeta were sentenced by a UK court over charges related to organ harvesting.

The former Deputy Senate President received a 10-year prison sentence, while Mrs. Ekweremadu was sentenced to six years.

