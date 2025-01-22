South Africa: Lamola Extends Congratulations to Mozambique's Minister of Foreign Affairs

22 January 2025
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

The Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Ronald Lamola, has congratulated Ambassador Maria Manuela dos Santos Lucas on her new appointment as Mozambique's Minister of Foreign Affairs and Cooperation.

According to the department, Lucas served as Ambassador to South Africa since March 2023, and has been instrumental in deepening South Africa's relations with Mozambique.

"Minister Lamola stated he looks forward to working with Minister Lucas to strengthen the existing strong fraternal relations between the two countries," the department added.

Last week, Lamola accompanied President Cyril Ramaphosa to Maputo to attend the inauguration of Mozambican President Daniel Chapo, following the October 2024 elections.

In December last year, the Minister led a delegation of South African Ministers in a bilateral engagement to discuss the challenges faced by the neighbouring country, as the post-election turmoil in Mozambique continues to cause disruption.

