South Africa: SAPS to Host a Series of Activities in the Build Up to National Police Day

The South African Police Service (SAPS) will from Friday host a series of activities and events in the build up to National Police Day, which is scheduled to take place next week Monday.

In 2005, Cabinet approved 27 January as National Police Day. On National Police Day, SAPS remembers the sacrifices that the country's men and women in blue have made and continue to make as they provide safety for all who live in South Africa.

Police Minister Senzo Mchunu and the Deputy Ministers of Police, Cassel Mathale and Polly Boshielo will, together with the National Commissioner, General Fannie Masemola, lead a delegation of senior leadership and members of the service in celebration of the build-up activities that will take place as follows:

SAPS National Golf Day

The SAPS National Golf Day is an event meant to raise funds towards the SAPS Education Trust Fund (SAPSET).

SAPSET is responsible for the educational needs of those children whose fathers and mothers died in the line of duty.

To date, more than 1 000 children have been assisted, with 18 recently obtaining a matric pass with a combined 17 distinctions.

Date: Friday, 24 January 2025

Time: 10:00

Venue: Mount Edgecombe Country Club, KwaZulu-Natal.

National Excellence Awards

The National Excellence Awards is an event aimed at recognising and rewarding outstanding performance, exceptional devotion to community relations and extraordinary courage within the South African Police Service.

The awards ceremony boasts more than 30 categories, including the National Commissioner's Awards and the Ministry Awards.

Date: Sunday, 26 January 2025

Time: 18:00

Venue: Durban International Conference Centre (ICC).

National Police Day

Cabinet has set aside this day to allow SAPS management to reflect and take stock on progress made in the previous year to prevent, combat and investigate crime.

On this day, management also appreciates serving members, as well as pays homage to those members who died in the line of duty.

Date: Monday, 27 January 2025

Time: 08:00

Venue: Kings Park Athletics Stadium, Durban