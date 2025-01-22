Liberia: Govt to Begin Paying Electricity Bill

For the first time in many years, the Liberia Electricity Corporation discloses a plan to install prepaid meters in all government institutions.

The interim management of the Liberia Electricity Corporation is expected to begin placing prepay meters on all government ministries, commissions, bureaus, authorities, and agencies, effective next month.

LEC interim Managing Director Thomas Gonkerwon disclosed that the prepay meters will enable all government institutions to begin paying electricity bills.

Mr. Gonkerwon disclosed during the presentation of LEC's plan for an expansion program to increase electricity supply and income generation mechanism when a high-power delegation toured the Mount Coffee Power Plant in White Plain Township, Montserrado County, recently.

He said this is necessary to strengthen the LEC's financial base and address most of the entity's challenges in expanding services in rural Liberia.

Mr. Gonkerwon also maintained that the LEC will begin opening offices in all 73 districts, but the process will start with five regions, including Kakata, Robertsfield, Bushrold Island, and Buchanan, among others.

For his part, the head of the World Bank delegation, Ousmane Diagana, also the Bank's Vice President for Western and Central Africa, expressed satisfaction with the work done by LEC thus far.

He congratulated the Corporation on the observance of its anniversary and assured it of the World Bank's fullest cooperation in discharging its duties.

Mr. Diagana assured the LEC management of the World Bank's continuous support while stressing the need to extend electricity to rural dwellers so that they can benefit from its services.

The visiting high-power delegation of the World Bank toured the Mount Coffee Hydro Power Plant and the CLSG Electrical Plant, among other facilities operated by the Liberia Electricity Corporation, under the auspices of the Bank.