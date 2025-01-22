Ghana: 10 Appointees to Pres Mahama's Office Named - Stan Dogbe Deputy Chief of Staff

22 January 2025
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Julius Yao Petetsi

President John Dramani Mahama has made 10 key appointments to his office to strengthen governance and enhance operational efficiency.

The new appointments, a statement signed by the Acting Spokesperson to the President, Felix Kwakye Ofosu, said reflected President Mahama's commitment to effective leadership and responsive administration.

The appointees are Joyce Bawah Mogtari, Adviser and Special Aide to the President; Stanislav Xoese Dogbe, Deputy Chief of Staff, Operations, and Nana Oye Bampoe Addo, Deputy Chief of Staff, Administration.

Others are Seth Emmanuel Terkper, Presidential Adviser on the Economy; Professor Francis Dodoo, Presidential Adviser, National Anti-Corruption Programme; and Larry Gbevlo-Lartey, Special Envoy to the Alliance of Sahelian States.

Related Articles

The rest are Nana Yaa Jantuah, and Beatrice Annangfio, Presidential Staffers; Shamima Muslim, Deputy Presidential Spokesperson; and Professor Kwaku Danso-Boafo, Cabinet Secretary.

"President Mahama expresses confidence that these appointees will bring their expertise and dedication to [bear on] their respective roles, contributing to the progress and development of the nation," the statement said.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 400 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.