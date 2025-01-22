Ghana: 10 Appointees to Pres Mahama's Office Named - Stan Dogbe Deputy Chief of Staff

President John Dramani Mahama has made 10 key appointments to his office to strengthen governance and enhance operational efficiency.

The new appointments, a statement signed by the Acting Spokesperson to the President, Felix Kwakye Ofosu, said reflected President Mahama's commitment to effective leadership and responsive administration.

The appointees are Joyce Bawah Mogtari, Adviser and Special Aide to the President; Stanislav Xoese Dogbe, Deputy Chief of Staff, Operations, and Nana Oye Bampoe Addo, Deputy Chief of Staff, Administration.

Others are Seth Emmanuel Terkper, Presidential Adviser on the Economy; Professor Francis Dodoo, Presidential Adviser, National Anti-Corruption Programme; and Larry Gbevlo-Lartey, Special Envoy to the Alliance of Sahelian States.

The rest are Nana Yaa Jantuah, and Beatrice Annangfio, Presidential Staffers; Shamima Muslim, Deputy Presidential Spokesperson; and Professor Kwaku Danso-Boafo, Cabinet Secretary.

"President Mahama expresses confidence that these appointees will bring their expertise and dedication to [bear on] their respective roles, contributing to the progress and development of the nation," the statement said.