Libya: Kenya Eases Visa Requirements for African Nationals, Excludes Somalia and Libya

22 January 2025
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Nairobi, Kenya — Kenya has relaxed its visa requirements for African nationals, except those from Somalia and Libya, to boost regional integration and tourism, officials announced Wednesday.

The Kenyan Cabinet confirmed that all African passport holders, excluding Somalis and Libyans, can now enter the country without needing a visa. This policy aligns with recent initiatives by countries like Ghana, which have opened their borders to African travelers to foster continental unity.

Security concerns are cited as the reason for excluding Somalia and Libya from this visa-free travel policy. However, citizens from other African nations are permitted to stay in Kenya for up to two months.

Meanwhile, passport holders from East African Community (EAC) countries, including Somalia, are allowed a six-month stay.

The Kenyan government also stated that all visa applications for visitors to Kenya will now be processed within 72 hours, aiming to streamline travel logistics.

This move is part of Kenya's broader strategy to promote an open skies policy and enhance economic ties across the continent.

Despite the visa restrictions, Kenya maintains significant economic relations with Somalia, especially through the lucrative miraa (khat) trade, which generates substantial revenue.

Read the original article on Shabelle.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 400 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.