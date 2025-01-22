Libya: Kenya Eases Visa Requirements for African Nationals, Excludes Somalia and Libya

Nairobi, Kenya — Kenya has relaxed its visa requirements for African nationals, except those from Somalia and Libya, to boost regional integration and tourism, officials announced Wednesday.

The Kenyan Cabinet confirmed that all African passport holders, excluding Somalis and Libyans, can now enter the country without needing a visa. This policy aligns with recent initiatives by countries like Ghana, which have opened their borders to African travelers to foster continental unity.

Security concerns are cited as the reason for excluding Somalia and Libya from this visa-free travel policy. However, citizens from other African nations are permitted to stay in Kenya for up to two months.

Meanwhile, passport holders from East African Community (EAC) countries, including Somalia, are allowed a six-month stay.

The Kenyan government also stated that all visa applications for visitors to Kenya will now be processed within 72 hours, aiming to streamline travel logistics.

This move is part of Kenya's broader strategy to promote an open skies policy and enhance economic ties across the continent.

Despite the visa restrictions, Kenya maintains significant economic relations with Somalia, especially through the lucrative miraa (khat) trade, which generates substantial revenue.