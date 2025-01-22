Morocco to Host 2025 Afrobasket Qualifiers

Morocco has been confirmed as hosts of Window three of the 2025 AfroBasket qualifiers scheduled to take place from February 21-23.

During the window, Morocco will host both Group A and C.

Group A teams include the hosts Morocco, Mali, the Democratic Republic of Congo, and South Sudan, while Group C comprises Senegal, Cameroon, Gabon and Rwanda.

The top three teams from each group will earn their ticket to AfroBasket 2025.

In November last year during Window 2, Rwanda only won one game, beating Gabon 90-63 in the last game of Group C in Dakar, Senegal.

The victory brought Rwanda's winless run to an end after the team had lost its first two games of the qualifiers.

Each of the 20 national teams vying for a place at the 2025 AfroBasket have played at least three games each in the two previous qualifying windows.