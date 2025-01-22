Rwanda: Peace Cup - We Need to Wake Up - As Kigali Coach Ahead of Etincelles Tie

22 January 2025
The New Times (Kigali)
By Peter Kamasa

Wednesday, January 22

Etincelles vs AS Kigali

Thursday, January 23

Rutsiro vs Kiyovu

Etoile vs Muhanga

Three times Peace Cup winners AS Kigali are threatened with early exit from the tournament following their 2-3 first leg defeat against Etincelles in a preliminary round game that took place a week ago.

With the second leg set to take place on Wednesday, January 22, AS Kigali's head coach Shaban Mbarushimana has called on his team to wake up.

"It is not fine for us to lose two games against them in two weeks. We need to wake-up for this game because we want to reach the next round" he noted.

ALSO READ: Preview: AS Kigali host Etincelles in Peace Cup second round

Etincelles only need a draw to reach the next round while AS Kigali will need to win.

"We played poorly (in the first leg), conceding goals but we can turn things around. Today we have a great chance of a good performance against Etincelles and I hope we can do better," Mbarushimana said.

ALSO READ: Rayon Sports crowned 2023 Peace Cup champions

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 400 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.