Rwanda: Peace Cup - We Need to Wake Up - As Kigali Coach Ahead of Etincelles Tie

Three times Peace Cup winners AS Kigali are threatened with early exit from the tournament following their 2-3 first leg defeat against Etincelles in a preliminary round game that took place a week ago.

With the second leg set to take place on Wednesday, January 22, AS Kigali's head coach Shaban Mbarushimana has called on his team to wake up.

"It is not fine for us to lose two games against them in two weeks. We need to wake-up for this game because we want to reach the next round" he noted.

Etincelles only need a draw to reach the next round while AS Kigali will need to win.

"We played poorly (in the first leg), conceding goals but we can turn things around. Today we have a great chance of a good performance against Etincelles and I hope we can do better," Mbarushimana said.

