Egypt: FM Lauds Growing Egyptian-Serbian Relations

Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty lauded the growing Egyptian-Serbian relations.

He underlined the importance of promoting bilateral cooperation in various domains, particularly honing skills of the workforce.

Abdelatty, currently in Serbia, made the remarks during a meeting on Wednesday22/1/2025 with Serbian Labor Minister Nemanja Starovic .

Abdelatty commended the achievements realized by Serbia in upskilling the workforce and regulating the labor market.

He asserted Egypt's commitment to promoting its partnership with Serbia for mutual benefit, referring to potential economic and social advantages in this regard.

He stressed the importance of continued joint coordination and exchanging visits to further bilateral cooperation.

He also reviewed the qualifications and skills of the Egyptian workforce across different sectors, highlighting Egypt's investment in training its labor force to meet international labor standards.

Abdelatty pointed out that Serbia could benefit from employing and integrating Egyptian workers to make up for labor shortages in specific sectors.

He added that specialized training programs can help upgrade Egyptian workers' skills to meet the requirements of the Serbian labor market.

