Egypt: President El-Sisi Poses for Photo Op With Members of Supreme Police Council

President Abdel Fattah El Sisi posed on Wednesday 22/1/2025 for a photo op with Minister of Interior Mahmoud Tawfiq and members of the Supreme Police Council before the start of the celebration marking the 73rd anniversary of Police Day at the Police Academy, in New Cairo.

Earlier in the day, President Sisi arrived at the Police Academy headquarters where he was received upon his arrival by the interior minister.

The president reviewed the honor guard as the national anthem was played.

President El-Sisi also laid a wreath on the memorial of police martyrs.