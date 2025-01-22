Egypt: President El-Sisi Witnesses Celebration Marking 73rd Anniversary of Police Day

22 January 2025
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

President Abdel Fattah El Sisi witnessed on Wednesday 22/1/2025 celebrations marking the 73rd anniversary of the Police Day, January 25, at the Police Academy.

The ceremony started by recitation of verses of the Holy Quran.

The ceremony was attended by Parliament Speaker Hanafy Gebaly, Azhar Grand Imam Ahmed el Tayyeb and Pope Tawadros II, Pope of Alexandria and Patriarch of the See of St. Mark.

Earlier, President Sisi arrived at the premises of the Police Academy where he was received by Interior Minister Mahmoud Tawfiq.

Upon arrival, the national anthem was played and President Sisi laid a wreath on the memorial of police martyrs.

During the ceremony, President Sisi will honor the names of some police martyrs in appreciation of their precious sacrifices for the country.

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Egypt State Information Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 400 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.