Egypt: President El-Sisi Witnesses Celebration Marking 73rd Anniversary of Police Day

President Abdel Fattah El Sisi witnessed on Wednesday 22/1/2025 celebrations marking the 73rd anniversary of the Police Day, January 25, at the Police Academy.

The ceremony started by recitation of verses of the Holy Quran.

The ceremony was attended by Parliament Speaker Hanafy Gebaly, Azhar Grand Imam Ahmed el Tayyeb and Pope Tawadros II, Pope of Alexandria and Patriarch of the See of St. Mark.

Earlier, President Sisi arrived at the premises of the Police Academy where he was received by Interior Minister Mahmoud Tawfiq.

Upon arrival, the national anthem was played and President Sisi laid a wreath on the memorial of police martyrs.

During the ceremony, President Sisi will honor the names of some police martyrs in appreciation of their precious sacrifices for the country.