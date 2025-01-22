South Africa: Bud Rot of Palms Detected in Some Parts of SA

The Department of Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development (DALRRD) has issued a warning on the detection of the Bud rot of palms (Phytophthora palmivora) in certain parts of the country.

This follows the detection of P. palmivoraIn orchards in the Mopani District in Limpopo, and three commercial papaya orchards in the Ehlanzeni District Municipality in Mpumalanga.

The National Plant Protection Organisation of South Africa (NPPOZA) confirmed detection of the pest in August 2024. The disease is caused by a fungus that attacks palms. Disease transmission may also occur through soil contaminated with roots from an infected palm.

According to a statement issued by the department on Wednesday, NPPOZA, in collaboration with different role players and stakeholders, initiated a delimiting survey to determine the extent of spread of the pest in the country.

"This was done in accordance with the P. palmivora National Action Plan and relevant standards. DALRRD is currently conducting delimiting surveys in all production areas to determine the extent of the spread.

"Phytosanitary measures are implemented to restrict the movement of host material from infested areas to non-infested areas, unless such movement is authorised by means of a removal permit," the department said.

The department noted that removal and, or movement of host material from affected areas to unaffected areas in the rest of the Republic of South Africa, is restricted in accordance with the Agricultural Pests Act, 1983 (Act No. 36 of 1983), and Control Measures R.110, as amended to prevent further spread of the pest to other provinces.

The department said hundreds of plant species, including horticultural, ornamental, and agricultural crops, have been infected by P. palmivora.

The agricultural host crops include papaya, pineapple, citrus, black pepper, cocoa, and coconut.

"Potential spread or establishment of P. palmivora from infested areas through host material to other areas, may negatively affect domestic and international trade, as well as export potential of relevant host commodities to various countries, where it is recognised as a quarantine pest.

"This pest can be managed by practicing effective cultural control, use of resistant varieties, chemical control, constant monitoring, and regulation of the removal of host material from quarantine (infested) to non-quarantine (non-infested) areas," the department explained.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines South Africa Food and Agriculture By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The department has since encouraged farmers and communities to practice effective cultural control, and "not to move host materials from infested areas to non-infested areas without authorisation".

"International travellers are advised to avoid illegal importation of agricultural commodities into South Africa, as this may lead to the introduction of new pests and diseases that are expensive and difficult to manage."